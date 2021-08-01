Bhopal: 4 minors among 6 killed as 2 mud houses collapse

BHOPAL: Six people, including four minors of two families, were killed and five sustained injuries in two major incidents of house collapse in Rewa-Singrauli districts on Sunday. The houses collapsed following heavy rain in the two districts on Sunday early morning. The first incident was reported in village Bahera-Ghuciyara of Rewa district where a wall of a mud house collapsed on six members of the family while they were asleep. Four members of the family, including two minors, were killed, while two others suffered severe injuries.

Rewa collector T Illiya Raja said 35-year-old man Manoj Pandey, his mother Kameli Pandey, 60, two daughters Kajal and Aanchal Pandey aged 7 and 8 years respectively were killed. Manoj's wife and her son were found lying under the rubbles. They were rushed to hospital.In neighbouring Singrauli district, two siblings died, while their parents sustained injuries when a wall of a company office collapsed on their mud house. This incident took place in Jayant Chowki under Vindhyanagar police station, Singrauli. Police station in charge, Abhimanyu Dwivedi, said that the wall of a company office collapsed on the shanty leaving two children of a labourer killed on the spot. The deceased have been identified as 10-year-old Neeraj Munda and his 2-year-old sister Sanika. Their father, Bhola Munda (32), a resident of Jharkhand, his wife and his seven-year-old daughter Ragini sustained injuries after they came under the wall debris Ragini is on the ventilator at Nehru Hospital, Dwivedi added. Rewa collector said that relief work is underway in the village and an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased will be provided to the surviving family member. A sum of Rs 20,000 was given to perform the last rites of the deceased.