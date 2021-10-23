Madhya Pradesh: Two Congress MLAs arrested, released on bail later

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Two Congress MLAs who put pressure on administration to distribute fertiliser in Chattarpur district only were arrested on Saturday.

On Saturday, two Congress MLAs Alok Chaturvedi and Neeraj Dixit including hundreds of Congressmen tried to reach the railway godown where the fertiliser consignment was scheduled to arrive.

Sources said that the consignment was sent for three districts - Chattarpur, Tikangarh and Niwari. It was sent to Harpalpur railway station and from there the distribution was scheduled.

Chattarpur SP Sachin Sharma informed that the demands of the MLAs were not practical and the distribution was not decided at the local level. The SP further added that the two MLAs and around 100 Congressmen were detained under preventive measures and later released on bail.

While talking to media, the MLAs alleged that the farmers are running from pillar to post to get fertiliser, their whole life is based on agriculture and to start farming, they need fertilisers.

Alok Chaturvedi added that they were demanding to distribute it in Chattarpur district only, so that at least one district will get sufficient number of fertiliser and second consignment can be distributed to other districts.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 11:52 PM IST