Madhya Pradesh: Truck crushes bike in Satna, two died

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A high speed truck crushed a bike near Matehana village under Kolgaon police station in Satna on Saturday evening.

Two persons died in the incident on the spot. According to eyewitnesses, the truck dragged both the bodies for more than one kilometer.

The identity of one person has been ascertained. The person was identified as Vijay Kewat (45), a resident of Jamodi village and he was a farmer. The second person was yet to be ascertained.

The family members of Vijay said that he went to buy fertilizer. He had sent the fertilizer loaded vehicle to home and he was returning back home with some household stuff. In the meantime, they received the information of his accident, kin added.

The locals said that as soon as the accident occurred, the truck driver left the truck on the spot and ran away from there.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the mortuary. The police confiscated the truck (MP 19 HA 7081) and started further investigation of the case.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10:32 PM IST