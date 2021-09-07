Madhya Pradesh: Tribal girl hacked to death in Balaghat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old tribal girl was hacked to death reportedly by a jilted lover in Balaghat district, police sources said Tuesday.

The girl, a class-10 student, was returning home from school. The accused waylaid her in the outskirts of the village and attacked with an axe. The accused escaped from there.

The girl was spotted lying in the pool of blood by passersby who informed her family members.

The incident occurred between Kodobarra village and Kinhi town under Kiranapur police station on Monday.

The girl, a resident of Kodobarra village, was a student at Government High School Kinhi. She was riding home from School when the accused, who belonged to her village, killed her.

“A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the absconding accused, who belongs to the same village,” superintendent of police (SP), Balaghat, Abhishek Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh assembly Kamal Nath demanded a high level probe and strict action against the accused. He tweeted that crimes against tribal in Madhya Pradesh have been increasing. The government should take strict action against the accused, he demanded.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 02:24 PM IST