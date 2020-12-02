Madhya Pradesh: Transport dept comes in the way of Govind Rajput, Tulsi Silawat’s swearing-in

Bone of contention

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s trip to Delhi on Tuesday indicates that the Cabinet expansion will soon take place. Both Chouhan and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia held talks over the induction of Silawat and Rajput into the Cabinet again. According to sources, the Chief Minister, as well as the BJP organization, does not want to give back the transport department to Rajput. The BJP wants that the department be given to someone loyal to the organisation.

Chouhan has reportedly agreed with the party’s opinion. The name of Jagdish Devda is on top of the list of aspirants for the job. If there is no agreement on Devra, the party is ready to give the department to anyone from the Scindia faction. But the party organisation wants to remove Rajput from the transport department.

Chouhan has informed the national president of the party, JP Nadda, about it. Nonetheless, both Scindia and Rajput are not ready for any change. According to sources, Scindia is adamant on his supporters getting back the departments they had.