Madhya Pradesh: Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput to become ministers again post Diwali

Both Tulsiram Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput will again be sworn in a ministers after Diwali. Both resigned from the ministerial posts in the run-up to by-polls.

Because of the possibilities of cabinet expansion, the BJP leaders have also begun to demand cabinet berths.

Three ministers Imarti Devi, Aidal Singh Kansana and Girraj Dandotia have to resign from the cabinet, because they have lost the by-elections.

Siwalat and Rajput resigned from the cabinet, since they could not become ministers within six months after quitting their House membership.

There are 29 ministers, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in the cabinet. He can accommodate six more ministers. The ruling party is making efforts for it.

Silawat and Rajput are all set to get ministerial berths. The aspirants for cabinet position in the ruling party want that they should also be sworn in with Rajput and Silawat.

A four-time minister Girish Gautam said Vindhya region was under represented in the ministry. He said he wanted that Vindhya should be adequately represented in the cabinet.

Among former ministers Rajendra Shukla, Sanjay Pathak, Rampal Singh, Gouri Shanker Bisen, Yashpal Singh Sisodia and Rameshwar Sharma are pulling out all the stops to get ministerial berths.

Jyotiraditya Scindia may demand that his supporters should again be adjusted against the ministerial posts which have fallen vacant after the defeat of some former ministers.

CM meets Governor

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday after the results of by-elections were declared.

Chouhan said he had informed the Governor about the by-poll outcome.

Patel has returned to UP. Therefore, cabinet will be expanded when she comes back to MP.

I’m still minister: Imarti

Minister for Women and Child Development Department Imarti Devi said she was still a minister.

Imarti said she lost the election, because she had failed to transfer the Congress votes to the BJP in Dabra.

It has been difficult to win election from Dabra on the BJP ticket, she said, adding that both Jyotiraditya Scindia and Home Minnister Narottam Mishra worked hard for her.