Madhya Pradesh: Trailer crushes two labourers under its wheels, hurts four in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A trailer crushed two labourers and injured four near old army camp area in the city, the police said on Monday. The injured were rushed to JAH Hospital. The accident occurred when the trailer hit a tractor-trolley carrying 20 daily-related workers.

Those who died in the accident were identified as Raja (30), a resident of Timakgarh and Rakesh (40), resident of Datia. Both of them were working at Chimni area near Susera Kothi, the police further said.

Both of them were returning home on the tractor-trolley after buying household goods. After the accident, the trailer vehicle driver tried to escape but the people caught hold of him.

Thieves escape with dry fruits, cash

A band of thieves entered a shop that sells dry fruits, and made off goods worth lakhs of rupees and cash. The police said that the thieves used a two-wheeler to reach the shop.

The shop is located at Khedapati Hanuman Temple. Locals informed owner of the shop Saurabh Bhadoria, a resident of RP Colony, about the incident that took place on Saturday night. The thieves were caught on CCTV camera.

The police said that they went to the shop several times. Initially they tried to break the lock of the shutter, but when they failed to do that, they raised the shutter with the help of an iron rod.

As they saw a police vehicle, they ran away and hit the iron rod at a police outpost. When the police patrolling car left the place, they went to the spot again and entered there. The police are probing the case.