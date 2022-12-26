e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Gwalior freezes at 3.6 degree celsius; Nowgaon shivers at 4.4 degree celsius

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior freezes at 3.6 degree celsius; Nowgaon shivers at 4.4 degree celsius

Bhopal recorded 11.5 degree Celsius while Indore recorded 11.1 degree Celsius

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Gwalior shivered at 3.6 degree Celsius after a drop of 2.8 degree Celsius while Nowgaon recorded 4.4 degree Celsius and Datia recorded 4.9 degree Celsius, according to meteorological department report.

Khajuraho recorded 7.6 degree Celsius while Rajgarh recorded 8.0 degree Celsius and Guna recorded 8.4 degree Celsius.

Bhopal recorded 11.5 degree Celsius while Indore recorded 11.1 degree Celsius.

With reduction of temperature, visibility also reduced in the respective cities. Gwalior, Datia, Khajuraho recorded visibility from 1 kilometre to 2 kilometres.

Meteorological department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “ low temperature like situation will prevail for a couple of days and then temperature will increase till December end. And then, the temperature will start reducing from January 2.”

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Woman’s social media buddy leaks her obscene pics, booked in Gwalior
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Citizen Consumer Guidance Forum announces fierce agitation against proposed...

Madhya Pradesh: Citizen Consumer Guidance Forum announces fierce agitation against proposed...

Madhya Pradesh: Congress files complaint with IT department against revenue minister Govind Singh...

Madhya Pradesh: Congress files complaint with IT department against revenue minister Govind Singh...

Madhya Pradesh: Will increase old age pension to Rs 1000 per month if voted to power in MP, says...

Madhya Pradesh: Will increase old age pension to Rs 1000 per month if voted to power in MP, says...

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior freezes at 3.6 degree celsius; Nowgaon shivers at 4.4 degree celsius

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior freezes at 3.6 degree celsius; Nowgaon shivers at 4.4 degree celsius

Madhya Pradesh: Chouhan requests PM to inaugurate Global investors Summit (GIS) virtually

Madhya Pradesh: Chouhan requests PM to inaugurate Global investors Summit (GIS) virtually