Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior freezes at 3.6 degree celsius; Nowgaon shivers at 4.4 degree celsius

Gwalior shivered at 3.6 degree Celsius after a drop of 2.8 degree Celsius while Nowgaon recorded 4.4 degree Celsius and Datia recorded 4.9 degree Celsius, according to meteorological department report.

Khajuraho recorded 7.6 degree Celsius while Rajgarh recorded 8.0 degree Celsius and Guna recorded 8.4 degree Celsius.

Bhopal recorded 11.5 degree Celsius while Indore recorded 11.1 degree Celsius.

With reduction of temperature, visibility also reduced in the respective cities. Gwalior, Datia, Khajuraho recorded visibility from 1 kilometre to 2 kilometres.

Meteorological department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “ low temperature like situation will prevail for a couple of days and then temperature will increase till December end. And then, the temperature will start reducing from January 2.”