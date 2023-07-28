 Madhya Pradesh: Trailer Catches Fire Driver Dies From Burns In Ashta
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Trailer Catches Fire Driver Dies From Burns In Ashta

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 02:04 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Trailer Catches Fire Driver Dies From Burns In Ashta | Representative Image

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): The driver of a trailer of the Narmada-Parvati project died after the vehicle caught fire on Thursday, the police said. The incident occurred when the truck was carrying pipes.

The fire was so intense that the driver sustained severe burns and died on the spot. The 26-year-old driver was identified as Sandeep, a resident of Rajgarh.  

Before joining the Narmada-Parvati project, Sandeep was working for Rajasthan Transport. Nevertheless, it could not be learnt how the truck caught fire. The police began an inquiry into the incident.

