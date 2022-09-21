Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board showcases state's rich heritage, diverse wildlife in Paris

MP delegation to Parsi was led by principal secretary of tourism and culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) has showcased its rich heritage and diverse wildlife in the International French Travel Market (IFTM) ‘Top Resa 2022’ at the Porte De Versailles in Paris.

The MP delegation was led by principal secretary of tourism and culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla. Delegates included prominent tour operators, travel agents, and business professionals from across the world in the expo which began on September 20. Shukla held several important meetings with the stakeholders related to the tourism sector of Europe and shared information about the tourism potential in the state. He also invited European Tourists to the state.

More than 200 countries and 1700 brands were present at the exhibition. More than 34,000 tourism professionals participated and 150 conference sessions were held.

Deputy Director of the Board, Yuvraj Padole discussed the strategies being adopted to increase the number of tourists coming to the state from Europe. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC) presented its picturesque and locally-flavored hotels and resorts at the event.

MP Day in Paris on Sept 23: MP Tourism Board will celebrate ‘Madhya Pradesh Day’ in coordination with the Embassy of India, Paris on September 23. It will include a presentation on tourist destinations and places of interest in the state. Board will organise a road show and cultural programmes.

