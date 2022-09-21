Bhopal: Forest department looks for area expansion of Madhav National Park to relocate tigers

Representative Pic | FPJ photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are underway for tiger relocation at Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district. State forest department has planned to relocate tigers that move in nearby jungles of Bhopal to Madhav National Park.

Besides, tigers that often move out of buffer zone of other national parks of state may be also be shifted to Madhav National Park.

As tigers need a large area for movement, there is plan to increase its area, which may require relocation of certain villages.

Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Shivpuri Circle, Uttam Kumar Sharma told Free Press that preparations were in initial phase for tiger relocation. “Before arrival of tigers, the park should be fully protected and area should be wide enough,” he added.

At present, Madhav National Park is spread across 375 square kilometres. Drafts are being worked out to assess which area can be included in the park to increase its area base. Likewise, there are deliberations on villages that need to be shifted to increase park area.

Sources said that preparations would take some more time to complete. In first phase, three tigers will be brought to Madhav National Park. Later, two more may be brought.

Once tiger project takes off, Madhav National Park will become a place of attraction for wildlife lovers.

