Madhya Pradesh to procure Remdesivir injections for poor patients, says chief minister Shivraj Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to procure Remdesivir injections so that they could be provided free of cost for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients from the economically weaker sections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications.

Chouhan said the state government has also decided to set up one COVID-19 care centre in each district of state so that the infected people (who are advised home quarantine) having smaller houses can stay there.

He also said private hospitals will need to put up the rates of tests and treatment outside their facilities.

Chouhan announced various measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus at the end of his 24-hour-long 'sit-in' which was aimed at raising the awareness among people about following the COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

"During the interaction with people, some of them raised concerns about the price and availability of Remdesivir injections. So, I have issued directives that a protocol be set for its use," Chouhan said after the end of his "Swasthya Agrah" (health request) campaign at the Minto Hall here.

As part of the protocol, doctors should determine whichpatient needs the Remdesivir injection, he said.

"This injection (Remdesivir) should be administered whenever necessary. I directed the officials to procure this injection at the government-level to deal with its shortage, so that the poor and middle-class people can be provided the injection free of cost," he said.

At several places, the Remdesivir injections are being administered without any need, he noted.

Chouhan informed that about 4,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported in MP on Wednesday, and said the second wave of the viral infection in the state is "stronger and entire families are getting infected".