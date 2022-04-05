Madhya Pradesh to get five new industrial areas at cost of Rs 714.56 cr

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Cabinet on Tuesday gave administrative approval to five new industrial areas in the state with an investment of Rs 714.56 crore. The Cabinet meeting was presided over by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

State government spokesperson and home minister Narottam Mishra said that among the new industrial areas, Berasia project in Bhopal district would cost Rs 25.88 crore, while Ashta (Jhilela) project in Sehore district would cost Rs 99.43 crore and Dhar (Tilgara) would cost Rs 79.43 crore.

Similarly, Phase 1 of Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam would cost Rs 462 crore and Narsinghpur industrial park would entail cost of Rs 47.82 crore. Development of these new industrial areas would result in investment of more than Rs 32,000 crore. Besides, it would generate direct and indirect employment for 38,450 people.

The Cabinet also approved share capital assistance of Rs 1,414.83 crore to both regional rural banks working by the Central Government under recapitalization assistance scheme. The state's share will be Rs 212.23 crore.

Currently, regional rural banks have 1,320 branches, including 1,172 in rural and semi-urban areas. Currently, the total business of these banks in the state stands at more than Rs 40,000 crore.

Cabinet also cleared amendment in Chief Minister's Kanya Vivah / Nikah Yojana. Now, Rs 55,000 would be given to a girl eligible for mass marriage / marriage programme.

Out of this amount, Rs 6,000 would be paid to organizers of mass marriage programme. The organizers would provide house-hold materials worth Rs 38,000 and an account payee cheque of Rs 11,000 as a gift to the girl.

The organizing committee authorized for the programme would organize mass marriages. Municipal Corporation / Municipality /Municipal Council in urban areas and Janpad Panchayat in rural areas would be the organizers. Mass marriages being organized by any other organization would not be eligible for the scheme's benefit.

District-level committees would be formed with the approval of minister in-charge of the district to ensure that mass marriage / marriage programme is organised smoothly.

Medical Device Park in Ujjain too gets nod

Cabinet has decided to establish Medical Devices Park in Vikram Udyogpuri of Ujjain. A special concession too has been provided for medical devices manufacturing units in Vikram Udyogpuri industrial area. The state government would reimburse financial burden of discount/facilitation given to the investors. The department concerned has been authorised to constitute a competent committee for allotment of land/plot/building in Medical Devices Park through offline process. The Cabinet approved Rs 85.32 crore for purchasing of fire tenders in Madhya Pradesh to strengthen fire safety measures, construction of new fire stations in urban bodies of the state.

The Cabinet approved implementation of Re-densification Policy- 2022 in place of Re-densification Policy-2016 for government buildings/complexes located in urban areas.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal submitted for inclusion of Betul district under the jurisdiction of Barkatullah University, Bhopal from Raja Shankar Shah University, Chhindwara.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:57 PM IST