e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Dilip Ghosh made BJP national vice president; Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar appointed West Bengal party chiefMaharashtra: Congress nominates Rajani Patil as its candidate for Rajya Sabha by-electionMumbai court grants bail to businessman Raj Kundra in pornography case
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 09:52 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Three people die, six other sustain injuries after lightning hits a family

Those who were died are identified as Ramji Yadav, his daughter Maya Yadav and his nephew Sahil Yadav. The injured are undergoing treatment in the nearby hospital.
FP News Service
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three members of a family died and six others sustained injury after a lightning hit a family working in the field in Jamuniya village under Chargwan police station of Jabalpur on Monday evening.

Those who were died are identified as Ramji Yadav, his daughter Maya Yadav and his nephew Sahil Yadav. The injured are undergoing treatment in the nearby hospital.

According to the local resident, people of the village were working in the field including Ramji Yadav's family members. Then suddenly it started raining with thunder.

After that all of them get themselves hide under a tree. At same time a lightning struck on them in which three people fainted on the spot. After which all of them were taken to the hospital in a state of unconsciousness where doctor declared them dead. While the other six members are out of danger.

As soon as the information received, Bargi Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Priyanka Shukla has also reached the spot. The police have sent the body for the post mortem after the primary formalities.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Ganja worth Rs 1.20 cr seized from truck in Sidhi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 09:52 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal