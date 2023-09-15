Madhya Pradesh: Teacher Opens Bottle To Drink Water, Shocked To Find Urine At Govt School

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old teacher was left startled after discovering the water in her bottle was replaced with urine, in Neemuch district.

According to local reports, the distressing unfolded on August 4, while she was at work at Government High School. As she opened her water bottle to quench her thirst, a foul odor wafted. Following which, she talked to her colleagues and all of them were convinced it was urine.

She reported the matter to the authorities, and on August 5, the water bottle was dispatched to the police for examination. District Education Officer (DEO) CK Sharma shared this information, mentioning that the police also sought access to the securely stored DVR footage from the school's CCTV cameras.

Rajendra Singh Sisodia, the officer in charge of the Sarvani police outpost, verified the receipt of the complaint from the female educator. He elucidated that she had the water sample professionally analyzed and subsequently handed it over to the police, initiating a comprehensive investigation into this troubling incident.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)