Madhya Pradesh: Surge in corona in Gwalior-Chambal ahead of by-polls, concerns state government

Surge in number of corona cases in Gwalior and Chambal region has made the government to shift its focus to the area as 16 constituencies of the region will be going for the by-polls in the coming days.
The government has directed the administration to look into steps taken to check covid-19 spread in the region.
The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a review meeting, held here on Tuesday, asked the officers to gear up contain corona in Chambal region. In all 16 seats in the region of the total 24 in the state are going for the by-elections in the coming days.
Since the migrant labours have started returning to their native places, the number of covid-19 cases has seen an upsurge in the Gwalior Chambal region.
Five assembly seats in Morena district will go for by-poll, while in Gwalior and Bhind district elections will be held on two seats each.
Morena reported 59 new cases in last 24 hours, similarly the figure stands at 14 in Gwalior, 12 in Bhind, Rajgarh in 8, Sheopur in 4 and 1 in Shivpuri.
The increasing number of cases in the region may hit the voters’ turnout, and thus diminishing the prospects of the party. The government thus wants aggressive drive to bring the corona cases under control in his region particularly.
It was predicted that the Election Commission of India may announce the date of the by-poll in the first week of July. The ECI has to complete the polling before the month of September.
Earlier in two assemblies the dates of by-polls had already extended, but to how many times the dates will be extended.
In the state in 24 assemblies the by-polls are pending.
The political parties are ready to jump in the election fray, the former chief minister Kamal Nath and the CM Chouhan are ready to start their election campaign in the region as well as in the state. But the increasing number of the new cases and pendency of the active cases are putting full stop on their activities.
The CM has issued instructions to the district collectors and Officers in-charge to remain alert and make efforts to control the problem before it increases in Chambal region.
He instructed to ensure effective implementation of the “Kill Corona Campaign” starting from July 1 in the entire state.
Reviewing the Corona situation in Morena district, the CM said that curfew imposed as a precautionary measure should be continued. All should gear up to work for controlling the disease.
He told Principal Secretary Malay Shrivastava to keep a constant watch on the situation. On receiving information about 59 positive cases in Morena on Monday, the CM expressed concern and sought detailed information about Morena. Officer-in-charge Malay Shrivastava informed that the densely populated colonies of Morena would be covered in the Kill-Corona campaign starting from July 1.
The CM stated that the state has set an example for other states of the country in Corona control. He called on all sections of the society to participate in the campaign.
Additional Chief Secretary Health Mohammad Suleman informed that there are sufficient beds available for patients in Morena. Necessary arrangements have also been made to quarantine suspected patients.
