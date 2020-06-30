Madhya Pradesh: Surge in corona in Gwalior-Chambal ahead of by-polls, concerns state government

Surge in number of corona cases in Gwalior and Chambal region has made the government to shift its focus to the area as 16 constituencies of the region will be going for the by-polls in the coming days.

The government has directed the administration to look into steps taken to check covid-19 spread in the region.

The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a review meeting, held here on Tuesday, asked the officers to gear up contain corona in Chambal region. In all 16 seats in the region of the total 24 in the state are going for the by-elections in the coming days.

Since the migrant labours have started returning to their native places, the number of covid-19 cases has seen an upsurge in the Gwalior Chambal region.