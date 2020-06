Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Election 2020: Full list of winners in 2013 and 2018

The political ground of MP shaken when Jyotiraditya Scindia turned saffron in March. Following his path, large faction of Congress MLAs also joined BJP, sending heavy shocks to Congress. Here's the details of vacant seats on which by elections to be held.

2013 MP Assembly elections: Winning candidates from vacant seats

Jaura (Morena)- Subedar Singh- BJP

Sumawali (Morena)- Satya Pal Singh- BJP

Morena- Rustam Singh- BJP

Dimni (Morena)- Balveer Singh Dandotiya- BJP

Ambah (Morena)- Satya Prakash- BSP

Mehgaon (Bhind)- Chaudhary Mukesh Singh- BJP

Gohad (Bhind)- Lal Singh Arya- BJP

Gwalior- Jaiwan Singh Pawaiya- BJP

Gwalior (East)- Maya Singh- BJP

Dabra (Gwalior)- Imarti Devi- Congress

Bhander (Gwalior)- Ghenshyam Pironiya- BJP

Karaira (Shivpuri)- Shakuntala Khatik- Congress

Ratkheda (Shivpuri)- Prahlad Bharti- BJP

Bamori (Guna)- Kanhaiyalal Agrawal- BJP

Ashok Nagar- Gopilal Jatav- BJP

Mungawali (Ashok Nagar)- Mahendra Singh Kalukheda- Congress

Surkhi (Sagar)- Parul Sahu- BJP

Byohari (Shahdol)- Rampal Singh- Congress

Anuppur- Ramal Singh Rataul- BJP

Agar- Manohar Utwal- BJP

Hatpipliya (Dewas)- Deepak Joshi- BJP

2018 MP Assembly elections: Winning candidates from vacant seats

Jaura (Morena)- Banwarilala Sharma- Congress

Sumawali (Morena)- Aidal Singh Kansana- Congress

Morena- Raghuraj Singh Kansana- Congress

Dimni (Morena)- Giriraj Dandotiya- Congress

Ambah (Morena)- Kamlesh Jatav- Congress

Mehgaon (Bhind)- O P S Bhadoriya- Congress

Gohad (Bhind)- Ranveer Jatav- Congress

Gwalior- Pradyumn Singh Tomar- Congress

Gwalior (East)- Munnalal Goyal- Congress

Dabra (Gwalior)- Imarti Devi- Congress

Bhander (Gwalior)- Raksha Santaram Sarauniya- Congress

Karaira (Shivpuri)- Jaswant Jatav- Congress

Ratkheda (Shivpuri)- Suresh Dhakad- Congress

Bamori (Guna)- Mahendra Singh Sisodiya- Congress

Ashok Nagar- Jaipal Singh Jajji- Congress

Mungawali (Ashok Nagar)- Brijendra Singh Yadav- Congress

Surkhi (Sagar)- Govind Singh Rajput- Congress

Byohari (Shahdol)- Sharad Kol- BJP

Anuppur- Bisahulal Singh- Congress

Agar- Manohar Utwal- BJP

Hatpipliya (Dewas)- Manoj Chaudhary- Congress

For upcoming by elections on vacant seats, Congress has announced candidates for 10 constituencies. The candidates are Satyaprakashi from Dabra, KL Agarwal from Bamhori, Vipin Bankhede from Agar, Balmukund Gautam from Badnawar, Premchand Guddu from Sanwer, Ajab Singh Kushwaha from Sumawali, Sanju Jatav from Gohad, Sunil Sharma from Gwalior, Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhander and Rajendra Singh Mokalpur from Surkhi.