Madhya Pradesh: Sudarshan Samaj, Jabalpur gherao Gorabazar police station, demand action against Ayyappa School officials

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sudarshan Samaj of Jabalpur gheraoed the Gorabazar police station and demonstrated fiercely.

Sudarshan Samaj, while gheraoing the police station, has demanded a fair investigation into the matter and action against the guilty school staff.

However, the officials have assured the office bearers of the society to take appropriate action after a fair investigation.

A few days ago, there was a dispute between a student Neetu Samudre and the teachers in Ayyappa School, Bilhari, regarding the TC removal and result.