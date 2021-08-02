Madhya Pradesh: Sudarshan Samaj, Jabalpur gherao Gorabazar police station, demand action against Ayyappa School officials

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sudarshan Samaj of Jabalpur gheraoed the Gorabazar police station and demonstrated fiercely.
Sudarshan Samaj, while gheraoing the police station, has demanded a fair investigation into the matter and action against the guilty school staff.
However, the officials have assured the office bearers of the society to take appropriate action after a fair investigation.
A few days ago, there was a dispute between a student Neetu Samudre and the teachers in Ayyappa School, Bilhari, regarding the TC removal and result.
After the dispute, FIR was lodged by both the parties against each other in the police station, said Gopal Khandel, ASP.
According to Pawan Dongre, member of Sudarshan Samaj, 15 days have passed since this matter and the family members of the student have alleged that the school management has filed an FIR against the girl student and her family so that under pressure, the family should withdraw the complaint.
