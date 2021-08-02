Bhopal: ‘Don’t invite third waves, wear mask and get vaccines,’ NGOs writes on walls of city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the looming threat of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the NGOs in the city have re-launched their campaigns for the making people aware of the need to follow Covid protection norms.

Volunteers of Search and Research Development Society and Bhopal I Clean painted slogans in Hindi making people aware about Covid protection norms and vaccination on the walls at the Polytechnic Square of the city.

These slogans include ‘Teesari lahar ko na bulana, mask pahanana vaccine lagwana…; and ‘Jeevan ko Khushhal Banayein, Aao Corona Vaccine Lagawyein…’. Similar messages have also been written on the walls in the MP Nagar area in the city.

The Society, in collaboration with the district administration, has been using folk arts, social media campaigning, wall paintings and posters to urge people not to turn complacent, as Corona virus is still lurking around.