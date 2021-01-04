Madhya Pradesh: Sudarshan Chakra Corps welcome Swarnim Jayanti Torch at Bhopal military garrison

BHOPAL: As part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh (golden year victory) celebrations commemorating 50 years of 1971 war triumph, victory flame was received at Bhopal military garrison on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashal at National War Memorial on December 16, 2020, and four victory flames commenced their journey in four directions along the length and breadth of country to mark the year-long 50th anniversary celebrations of 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The golden victory flame was received by Air Vice Marshal Aditya Vikram Pethia, Vir Chakra (veteran and gallantry awardee of 1971 war) and Lt Gen Atulya Solankey, Sena Medal, General-Officer-Commanding (GOC) Sudarshan Chakra Corps at Prerna Sthal.

About 32 veterans of 1971 war witnessed the event. The reception of victory flame was followed by befitting martial tunes played by Bhopal Garrison Infantry Battalion pipe band. GOC Sudarshan Chakra Corps, during his address, felicitated veterans and paid homage to brave hearts who made supreme sacrifice on the altar of nation for achieving the glorious victory.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India’s triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971. In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, 92,000 troops surrendered and a new nation – Bangladesh - was born as a result of swift campaign undertaken by Indian armed forces.