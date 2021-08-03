Madhya Pradesh: Sudarshan Chakra Corps holds training & rescue exercise on Upper Lake

BHOPAL: Sudarshan Chakra Corps carried out a training exercise on Flood Relief and Rescue Operations on Upper Lake on Tuesday.

Indian Army is not just safeguarding our country’s borders but is also at the forefront of disaster management and rescue operations during natural calamities including Covid-19 relief operations, the Corps said in a release.

Keeping on with the spirit of nation building, Army personnel under the aegis Bhopal based Sudarshan Chakra Corps carried out a training exercise on Flood Relief and Rescue Operations training in Upper Lake, Bhopal.

The Engineer Task Force (ETF) conducted this exercise considering all challenges of Covid-19 pandemic and honed their skills for any eventualities even in the pandemic. The team of SDRF also participated in the training and showcased their equipment. The exercise is another step in the direction of enhanced civil-military cooperation for disaster management.