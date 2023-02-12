Madhya Pradesh: Strong candidate to be put up against CM, says Nath

FP Photo |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath said on Saturday that the party did not take any decision on ticket distribution, but there would be a strong candidate against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Nath made the statement in reply to a question raised by journalists on who should be pitted against Chouhan. Before launching election campaign, Nath offered prayers at Chintaman Ganesh Temple. He addressed a meeting at the Town Hall and tore into the BJP-led government.

Instead of Vikas Yatra, the ruling party should take out Hisab Yatra (accountability Yatra). Nath asked Chouhan to give the accounts of his government, while he will give his government’s deeds in one and a half years. He said that Chouhan was running a scam-tainted government which took money for giving marks in competitive examinations. There are many irregularities, like Vyapam scam, examination scam, electricity scam, he said, adding that Chouha was turning Madhya Pradesh into a state of scams.

Nath who also addressed a press conference said the picture of the state was clear to you. The BJP has been in power in the state for 18 years, so the government should launch a Hisab Yatra (accountability Yatra), Nath said. When Nath was told that 150 families had been ousted for constructing road, he said that it was the BJP’s style of working to harass the people.

