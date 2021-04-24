Madhya Pradesh: State still gasping for oxygen, small plants fall through

BHOPAL: The government has woken up a little late to the acute scarcity of oxygen. That is the reason why the end of its shortage seems to be out of sight. Besides Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur, Gwalior is facing scarcity of oxygen.

The scarcity of oxygen led to the death of 22 people in Shahdol. Despite that incident, the state faced an acute paucity of oxygen on Saturday. The condition in the small towns is no better. The shortage exists there, too. Many patients are being referred to the big cities, since oxygen is not available in the small towns.

The district hospitals, too, are gasping for oxygen. The state government has set up a few small plants, but they have failed in the time of corona. Oxygen plants are being set up in Khandwa, Ujjain, Morena, Shivpuri, Ratlam, Mandsaur and Seoni. Some of the plants are ready, but they are able to produce only one ton of oxygen, which helps only 100 patients. So, the scarcity of oxygen goes on.