Madhya Pradesh: Speeding trailers turn Singrauli roads into accident hotspots, claim another life on Friday

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Consistent efforts by Singrauli district administration to curb coal transportation through trailers streaming at a high speed on the roads of the town have gone up in smoke. A speeding trailer in the Jhalari Majhauli village of Singrauli claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy on Friday. The minor boy was run over by the trailer, after which the locals blocked the roads and staged a sit-in there.

The incident took place on Friday at 12 pm, after which the district administration officials took cognizance and tried to pacify the villagers. They have been, however, unable to do the same as the sit-in of the villagers is still underway. The locals have demanded strict action against the accused driver and have called for the complete cessation of coal transportation, which is allegedly exercised in the town through trailers, that often run at a high speed and are the reason behind numerous road accidents and deaths.

District administration officials have stated that the issue has been discussed multiple times in the meeting chaired with road safety committee, but to no avail.

Additional superintendent of police (AS), Shiv Kumar Verma has stated that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused driver. District Magistrate (DM) and Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) did not answer the phone call, when Free Press tried getting in touch with them.