Madhya Pradesh: Man shoots arrow at brother but it hits his niece in Singrauli, she dies on spot

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): An arrow shot at a man by his brother missed the target and hit his four-year-old niece who died on the spot in Harwaha village in the district, the police said on Tuesday.

According to reports, two brothers Ramishwar Baiga and Ramanuj Baiga had a fight over removing and taking away a door of their house.

When Ramanuj came to know of it, he shot an arrow at his brother, but that hit four-year-old Sanju Baiga, the daughter of Ramishwar. The girl died on the spot.

Police station in-charge Arun Kumar Pandey said Ramanuj Baiga, uncle of the girl, had been arrested.

The body of the girl was handed over to her family members after post mortem, Pandey said.

Man batters father to death

A man battered his 70-year-old father to death over distribution of properties in Barhara Tola village under Bargawan police station, the police said.

According to reports, Lal Singh Baiga and his wife were working in their farmland. His younger son 35-year-old Tilakdhari Baiga reached the post and demanded his share of properties.

There was an altercation between the man and his son who hit his father with a stick. The man died on the spot.

In-charge of Bargawan police station RP Singh said the murderer had been arrested and presented before the court.

