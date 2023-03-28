 Madhya Pradesh: Elderly couple charred to death in sleep in Sagar
The matter pertains to Sarafa Bazar, Shastri Ward of Devri Nagar, where an elderly couple was sleeping in their house when the incident happened.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly couple died after a massive fire broke out in their house in Devri Nagar in Sagar district early on Tuesday morning. Police and fire brigade reached the spot to take control of the situation, however, the fire was so severe that both the bodies were badly burnt.

The matter pertains to Sarafa Bazar, Shastri Ward of Devri Nagar, where an elderly couple was sleeping in their house when the incident happened. The victims have been identified as Rameshwar Nema (72) and his wife Janaki (70).

The fire also completely burnt the house to ashes, along with the goods of a cloth shop beneath the house. Reason behind the fire has not been ascertained yet. 

Devri Municipality deputy chairman's hand caught in flames

According to the information, while trying to extinguish the fire, Devri Municipality deputy chairman Naeem Khan’s hand was also badly burnt. Locals claimed that they saw flames rising from inside the house at around 2 am on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

article-image

