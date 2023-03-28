Madhya Pradesh: 19-year-old raped on pretext of marriage in Dhamnod

Representative Image |

Dhamnod (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl was abducted from Dhamnod in Dhar and raped by a man on the pretext of marriage on multiple occasions, for around three months at a rented house in Pithampur. A case was registered against accused Vikas Solanki at Dhamnod police station. He was arrested by the team of SDOP Rahul Kher on Monday, station in-charge, Rajkumar Yadav said.

As per the FIR lodged by the girl, Vikas confessed his feelings for her on November 15, 2021. On the same day the accused proposed to her and raped on the pretext of marriage at his home in Beganda village. ‘For several months, he used to rape me before we shifted to a rented house in Pithampur,’ the victim said. She added, after a massive argument regarding marriage, he took her to Pithampur where he sexually assaulted her for three months.

The victim also accused Vikas of snatching Rs 50k, which she brought from home. When the girl learned that the accused will never marry her, she asked him to let her go home. On this, the accused gave her death threats but, she escaped from there.