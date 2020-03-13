Madhya Pradesh: Speaker files plaint over fake tweet on Assembly session

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha speaker has filed a complaint with cyber cell over a fake tweet purportedly from his twitter handle, related to postponement of the Assembly Session. The tweet reads, the session will be held on March 26, against the scheduled date March 16. Prajapati doesn’t have any twitter account. The tweet sent shockwaves in the political arena and when Prajapati’s office came to know of it, a complaint was filed.

The cyber cell is also probing as who created the account and if there were some other tweets posted by the twitter handle earlier.

It was some miscreant who created the twitter account of the speaker and posted about change in Assembly’s routine session.

The tweet holds relevance in the wake of the current political crisis in the state.

The security officer of the assembly JK Sharma filed a complaint with the cyber cell. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sandesh Jain said the complaint is received. The cyber cell has sought all the information about the twitter handle from the twitter, he said. We are probing as how old is the twitter account and if it was used for earlier as well, he said.