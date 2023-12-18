Madhya Pradesh: Siberian Birds Spotted In Narmada River In Jabalpur | ANI

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the winter descending upon Jabalpur, the city witnesses a flock of migratory Siberian birds on the bank of Narmada river here.

The arrival of these migratory birds in the city has not only added beauty to Narmada river but also become an attention-grabbing spot for visitors and bird enthusiasts. These birds are enhancing the winter beauty here.

People visiting here sit on the bank of Narmada along with their family, children and friends, enjoy their leisurely hours and also feed grains to these birds, claiming that they get virtuous benefits by feeding them.

Read Also MP: Dozens Of PM Awas Yojana Beneficiaries Struggle For Final Installment In Dhar

An elderly person who came with his family to the banks of Narmada said, "I felt good today as I visited Gwarighat here, saw the seasonal birds here and fed them grains. It was an entertaining moment for us to come here and to see these birds." These are the seasonal birds and they keep arriving during the winter season here. With the arrival of these birds it also provides employment opportunities for grain sellers here, he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Visitors feeding birds

Another visitor Sudhir Joshi who was feeding grains to birds said, "It feels good when I visit with my family and feeding birds provides virtuous benefits. Birds come from outside and we feed them. One should do good work on the banks of the Narmada river and we are doing it by feeding birds." Meanwhile, the grain sellers said that they sold grains made from gram flour and they earned up to Rs 500 a day.

Winter in India marks the arrival of these migratory birds from colder regions, seeking the more temperate climate of the Indian subcontinent for breeding and living.