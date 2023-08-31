Madhya Pradesh: Shahdol Gets New Climbing Wall To Empower Tribal Youths

FP Photo

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A climbing wall--claimed as the largest in Asia, was inaugurated in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Thursday. The initiative aims to introduce climbing as a sport to tribal children in the region and tap into their inherent physical abilities.

Costing 6 crore rupees, the climbing wall installation has been completed in Vicharapur of Shahdol. It offers an expansive facility for training and competitions.

This sport facility will be completely free for tribal children. The climbing wall complex accommodates around 350 athletes and spectators. Moreover, a hostel with a capacity of 100 students has been set up to provide lodging and meals.

The endeavor is anticipated to benefit tribal youths by offering them a platform to exhibit their skills. This training could also provide an advantage for tribal youth in army recruitments and enhance their mountaineering and rescue operation abilities.

The facility is expected to contribute to the growth of climbing as a sport in India.

Currently, India's position in international climbing events ranks at 31, with athletes from countries like Japan, China, Indonesia, Korea, France, Iran, and Russia dominating the scene.