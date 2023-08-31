Indore: IMC Asks L&T To Maintain Safety Arrangements During AMRUT-2 Works

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation has asked L&T company to maintain safety arrangements while undertaking AMRUT-2 scheme works in the city. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and water works in-charge Abhishek Sharma Bablu received detailed information about the work being done by L&T company through AMRUT-2 at various places in the city during a review meeting of the Water Supply Department.

In this regard, executive engineer Narmada Sanjeev Srivastava said that the works of drinking water distribution line under AMRUT-2 at various places in Indore are being done on a large scale by the PHE Department. Along with this, from time to time in view of the complaints about the problem of dirty water and water supply line leakage in different areas of the city, continuous restoration work is being done through the L&T company at the corporation level, under which excavation and line repairing work is done.

The corporation is carrying out a wide range of works to solve the problem of leakage and dirty water in the water supply line across the city. In the last one year, the following works have been done under the AMRUT scheme.

1. Laying of Pipeline - 180 km

2. Hydrotesting - 225 km

3. Commissioning – 320 km

4. House Service Connection - 16853 Number

5. Road Restoration – 71 km