Madhya Pradesh: Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Holds Eye Check-Up Camp

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Sewa Sadan eye hospital located in Sant Hirdaram Nagar of Bhopal jointly organised a free-of-cost eye check-up camp at Ganesh temple located on Chhola road in Bhopal on Sunday.

A total of 334 people turned up at the camp. Deputy general manager of Punjab National Bank, Pradeep Gupta inaugurated the camp by lighting lamp and garlanding the portrait of Sant Hirdaram and Goddess Laxmi.

Ward 18 corporator Raju Kushwaha was also present on the occasion. Cataract was diagnosed in 96 out of 334 patients who were then referred to the Sewa Sadan eye hospital for surgery.

On Monday, the surgery of all the persons diagnosed with cataract will be performed. A total of 57 men and 39 women were found to be suffering from cataract. Scores of slumdwellers also came to the camp for the free diagnosis and treatment of their eyes.

An elderly widow, named Gyarasi Bai told the media that she was deprived of help and support from her family and her vision has been fading, owing to which she found it difficult to cook meals.

Another elderly woman identified as Ramkali Bai said that she has been suffering from poor vision too and was referred to Sewa Sadan eye hospital. Apart from eye check-ups, blood pressure and sugar level were also examined at the camp.

