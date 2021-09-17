Madhya Pradesh: Seven Gates of Bargi Dam opens after heavy rainfall

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Seven Gates of Bargi Dam on Narmada River were opened on Friday evening after the heavy rain poured havoc in the state.

According to the executive engineer of the Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi Sagar Project Bargi Dam, Ajay Suresh, the water level has risen to 422.55 meters till 5 pm on Friday, September 17.

The capacity of the dam is 3180 MCM (Million Cubic Meter) while 3136.50 MCM water is stored in it, which is 98.63% of the total filling. At present, 8.40 mm rainfall has been recorded in the catchment area, Suresh added.

Suresh further said that the water level of the dam may reach above Full Reservoir Level (FRL) by the next day. Therefore, gates of the dam have been opened in view of the rainfall alert.

Seven gates of the Bargi dam have been opened up to 0.50 meters. Water would be released in the Narmada River at the rate of 546 cubic meters/sec. As a result of which, the water level would increase by 3 to 4 feet in the coastal areas, Suresh added.

He also urged people to keep a safe distance from the banks of Narmada River.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 07:44 PM IST