Madhya Pradesh: Dengue figures fly sky high as cases cross 200 mark, 33 kids too prey to scourge

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The tall claims of the district health department about its success in controlling the menace of the deadly dengue fell flat as the number of patients is on a steady spiral across the city. As many as 21 more dengue cases were found positive on Thursday. With this, the total number of cases has crossed the 200 mark.

Much to the concern of the city officials, out of 21 patients, 12 are female and 8 are male, including 8 children.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, a total of 203 patients have tested positive, so far, who include 106 males and 97 females. As many as 33 patients have tested positive, so far.

“We’ve been running an intense anti-larvae survey across the district to prevent the spread of the disease and also to spread awareness among the people. We’ve also sprayed and fogged areas where dengue patients were found with the help of Indore Municipal Corporation,” Dr Patel said.

Free Press Impact: Private hospitals sent 80 samples

§ Free Press was continuously raising the issue that private hospitals were not sending samples for confirmation to MGM Medical College and were not informing the health department about the suspected patients

§ Acting on this, the health department had directed private hospitals to send samples of suspected patients and to inform the department about the same on Wednesday after which the private hospitals have sent over 80 samples for confirmation to MGM Medical College

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 10:40 AM IST