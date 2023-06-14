Madhya Pradesh: Session Starting From June 22, But CM Rise Schools Lack Teachers In Sehore

CM Rise Schools (File Pic) |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The new academic session is going to begin from June 22, but 169 posts of teachers are lying vacant in CM Rise Schools in the district.

There are 2,800 students in nine CM Rise Schools in the district where there are 445 posts of teachers for different subjects. But there are only 276 teachers for nine CM Rise Schools in the district.

After Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement that the CM Rise Schools will be set up as quickly as possible, the schools have come up.

Nevertheless, they have failed to cater to the poor for whom the institutions have been established, since the plans could not be properly carried out.

In most of the cases, the schools are run from old buildings.

Not only that buses could not be arranged for taking the children from home to school and dropping them back home. Only the children up to class three are allowed to study in English medium.

The school authorities tell the guardians that since there are no teachers to teach in English medium, the children are not allowed to opt for it after class three.

Besides lack of teachers, there are many other shortcomings, including play grounds and computer labs. According to the government plans, the education department will arrange buses for taking students from home to schools and drop them back home. But the department has yet to do that.

According to sources in the department, tenders were floated for buses five times, but since an agreement on the rates could not be reached, vehicles could not be arranged. Tenders will be floated again, sources said.

When the issue was put up before district education officer Sanjay Singh Tomar, he said the teachers trained to teach the students of CM Rise Schools had been transferred, so the posts of teachers fell vacant.

Guest teachers will be appointed to teach the children, he said.