Madhya Pradesh: Season 3 of ‘Panchayat’ web series to be shot in Sehore too, shooting for third instalment will begin from May 12

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Season 3 of the famous web series titled ‘Panchayat’ will be shot in Sehore, official sources said. Sources told the media that seasons 1 and 2 of the same had been recorded and filmed in Sehore too. The Mahodiya village of Sehore had been the shooting destination for Season 1 and 2 of ‘Panchayat’, while the third season too will be shot in the same village, which will begin from May 12 onwards. The web series stars Jeetendra Kumar, Raghuveer Yadav, Ashok Pathak and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

Sources told Free Press that shooting for the third installment of the web series will continue for 40 days in the Mahodiya village. Notably, it had taken 60 days to shoot Season 1 and Season 2 of ‘Panchayat’. This time, shooting will take place in other parts of the district too, apart from Mahodiya village. It is noteworthy that several Bollywood films and web series have been shot in Sehore earlier too, which include the Ajay Devgan-starrer Gangaajal 2, Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, featuring Akshay Kumar and Ashram 2 web series, which witnessed Bobby Deol in the lead role.