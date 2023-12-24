Madhya Pradesh: SDOPs, TIs Asked To Give Info On Al Crimes In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Superintendent of police (SP) of Chhatarpur, Amit Sanghi, chaired a monthly meeting on Saturday to review the situation of crime across the district with other officials, sources said.

In the meeting, SP Sanghi issued orders to SDOP and other of his sub-ordinates to pull a plug on the crime rate and road accidents taking place across the district.

The SDOP and TIs of all the police stations in the district were directed by SP Sanghi to provide information on all types of crimes, such as theft, burglary, murders, rapes and road accidents.

The SP ordered to carry out strict action against all perpetrators, and against those who flout traffic norms. He also advised the officials to keep an eye on the nefarious activities of listed criminals.

FP Photo

B’day of Hemu Kalani Educational Society Chairman Celebrated

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Authorities of the Mithi Gobindram Public school in Bhopal, as well as the school students fervently celebrated the 70th birthday of Siddh Bhauji, chairman of Shaheed Hemu Kalani educational society on Saturday.

The director of the school, Gopal Girdhani extended his best wishes to Siddh Bhauji and prayed for his longevity, as well as his good health. He addressed the students and shed light on the life of Siddh Bhauji, stating that he is a man with ‘Simple living and High thinking’. He added that Bhauji dedicated his life towards social service, and was thereby conferred with the sobriquet ‘Siddh’.

During this, vice-chairman of the society, Hero Gyanchandani, Secretary AC Sadhwani, senior members Ghanshyam Boolchandani, principal of the school Ajay Bahadur Singh and other dignitaries were also present.