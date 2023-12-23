MP Updates: 3 Killed As Truck Hits Bike In Sagar; Girl Injured After Car Crushed Her In Mandla

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): In an horrific incident in Sagar, the truck hit the bike from the front in Hirapur police post area on Saturday. The man riding the bike, his wife and their son died in the accident. Seeing the incident, passersby reached the spot and informed the police. Police reached the spot and prepared Panchnama of the dead bodies.

According to the information, Kishanganj resident Murli Khangar had gone to his sister's house in Ramtoria with his wife Laxmibai and son Golu.

On Saturday, all three were returning home by bike. On Tigoda road situated on Sagar-Chhatarpur road, a speeding truck number MP 16 H 0930 coming from the front hit the bike. The bike rider jumped and fell on the road. Father Murali and son Golu died on the spot due to serious injuries. The seriously injured Lakshmibai died while being taken to the hospital.

As soon as information about the incident was received, Shahpur Chowki police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. The truck has been seized from the spot. The driver has fled leaving the truck at the spot itself, the police are searching for him.

A speeding car crushed a student in Mandla

In another accident in Mandla, a girl student who had left home for school was hit hard by a speeding car. In which the student was seriously injured. The injured student was admitted to the district hospital. After the incident, the people present there informed the police. As soon as the information was received, the police team reached the spot.