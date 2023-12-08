 Madhya Pradesh: Scindia Meets Nadda; Amid Suspense About New MP Chief Minister
Madhya Pradesh: Scindia Meets Nadda; Amid Suspense About New MP Chief Minister

Riti Pathak met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the same time she resigned from the Lok Sabha after winning from Sidhi.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 08:59 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Scindia Meets Nadda; Amid Suspense About New MP Chief Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met with BJP President JP Nadda on Friday amid the anticipation surrounding the appointment of new chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh as well as in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Riti Pathak met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the same time she resigned from the Lok Sabha after winning the Madhya Pradesh Sidhi seat in the Assembly election.

The names of the central observers for the selection of new chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh were released by the BJP on Friday. It is being said, the parliamentary party gathering to choose the chief ministers of these three states might take place on Saturday.

Is Scindia in also In CM's race?

Amid such suspense, there are speculations that Scindia is vying to become the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, and if the party chooses to unseat current chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Scindia will be seen as the front-runner.

The OBC Morcha National President K. Laxman, National Secretary Asha Lakra, and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have all been selected by the BJP to serve as central observers for Madhya Pradesh.

As central observers for Rajasthan, the party has designated Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey, and national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

