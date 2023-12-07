 Kamal Nath Resigns As Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief After Poll Drubbing
Kamal Nath Resigns As Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief After Poll Drubbing

This decision unfolded after Kamal Nath held discussions with Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders in Delhi on Tuesday.

Tejas Joshi
Updated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath stepped down from the position of Madhya Pradesh party president following the party's defeat in the recent assembly election to the BJP.

The Congress high command is set to announce the new president in the near future.

This decision unfolded after Kamal Nath held discussions with Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders in Delhi on Tuesday.

As per reports from news agency ANI, Kamal Nath was instructed to designate a new state president during the meeting.

Moreover, the Congress leadership expressed dissatisfaction with Kamal Nath's comments targeting various leaders of the Opposition alliance, such as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, regarding seat-sharing.

