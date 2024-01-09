Madhya Pradesh: Satna Village Girl Wins Miss India Teenage Queen Contest | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A girl from a village in Satna, Meenakshi Singh, has brought laurels to the state and the district by winning Miss India Queen Teenage Contest held in Delhi. Meenakshi got primary education in Saint Michael School in Satna.

Afterwards, she has taken admission to Anupam Higher Secondary School in Bharhutnagar. Now, she is studying in class 10 and preparing for the high school examination. She represented the state in the competition. Meenakshi lives at Nayagaon in Birsinghpur Tehsil, Satna.

Her mother is a member of ward number-25 in MajhgaonJanpad Panchayat. Actor Soni Singh put the crown of queen on Meenakshi. Everybody in Meenakshi’s village congratulated her for the success.

MP: Two-Day Fest To Be Organised At SHIM From January 11 In Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day long fest, named the SHIM carnival, is slated to begin at the Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management (SHIM) on January 11. The festival is being observed at the institute from the past nine years, and will witness the participation of a huge number of students.

The authorities at the institute said that not only the students of the institute, but more than 4 thousand students from other institutes will also ensure their presence in the carnival.

They added that in the two-day long fest, more than 13 activities will be organised for the students, including the Traditional walk, Mehendi and Tattoo making competition, rangoli making competition, reel making, dance competitions and street plays.

A special band will also stage musical performances on the occasion. The students faring well in each activity will also be provided prizes on the final day of the event.