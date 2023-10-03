Madhya Pradesh: Sanitation Workers End Strike In Ganj Basoda

FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Local sanitation workers ended their strike on the seventh day on Sunday and went to the temple dedicated to Goddess Sheetala. Thereafter, the workers cleaned up temple premises and Parashari bridge. On the occasion, the municipality workers, MP representative Devendra Yadav, senior BJP leader Manoj Yadav, chief municipal officer (CMO) Pawan Sharma were present.

Following this, all the municipality officials, BJP leaders joined cleanliness drive. MP representative Yadav, BJP leader Manoj Yadav and CMO Sharma assured sanitation workers of early redressal to their grievances. Sanitation workers said they would clean up all the mess that had surfaced in the city during the course of their strike.

Swachhata Abhiyan held in Sironj

BJP workers of Sironj in Vidisha district came together on Sunday to make Sewa Pakhwada a success, under which a Swachhata Abhiyan (cleanliness campaign) was carried out. MLA Umakant Sharma also lent contribution to the cleaning of the ground at Kaji ghat.

The Sewa Pakhwada came into force on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under which a myriad of activities are being organised and the Swachhata Abhiyan is a prominent part of the same. Scores of BJP workers plunged into action and cleaned the entire ground within two hours. They also pleaded with the public to ensure hygiene in their surroundings.

Additionally, the BJP workers also cleaned up heaps of garbage which were lying across the town and were not cleaned by the sanitation workers in view of their state-wide strikes. The BJP workers gathered near the Sironj bus stand and took the reins to clean up the entire town. They first cleaned up the premises of the bus stand and dumped the garbage into the garbage-ferrying vehicle.

During this, other councillors and health officials were also present.

Housing minister spreads message of cleanliness in Khurai

Urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh participated in a cleanliness drive and cleaned the roads of Khurai of Sagar district on Sunday. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked shramdaan (contribution) from people of the country on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The minister also handed over cleanliness kits to sanitation workers along with a citation and felicitated them. He then informed that a ‘Suraj Colony’ is being set up to provide shelter to the poor and the downtrodden.

Singh first broomed the roads on the Parsa Square after which a rally was taken out which culminated at Mahakali shed. Singh also touched the feet of a female sanitation worker and sought blessings from her.

Addressing the public, the minister said that the event has been organised to propagate the message of cleanliness. He also lauded the efforts of the sanitation workers and said that they play a pivotal role in ensuring cleanliness. Singh reflected on the achievement of Indore, which has continuously been seizing top spot in the cleanliness survey for the past six years. At the end of the event, he administered the oath of cleanliness to all residents of Khurai.