Madhya Pradesh: Sanctioned Post Of Sanskrit, Geography Declared Surplus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several discrepancies are coming to fore in the counselling for 35,000 surplus teachers currently underway in state. Many positions that were initially marked as vacant have been abolished mid-process. Among these, positions for subjects such as Sanskrit, geography, and sociology have been terminated under the guise of surplus. This development poses a threat to the education of students studying Sanskrit in schools.

During the counselling process for surplus teachers, the department has reduced the number of positions for higher secondary and high school Sanskrit teachers in senior secondary schools to zero on the portal. As a result, many Sanskrit teachers have now been declared surplus. In the state’s schools, students from classes 6 to 8 are taught Sanskrit by secondary school teachers.

Meanwhile, students in classes 9 and 10 are taught by either secondary or senior secondary teachers. In classes 11 and 12, only senior secondary Sanskrit teachers, or lecturers, are responsible for teaching the subject. In Bhopal’s Tara Sevaniya School, Sandeep Kumar Dubey, who was teaching students from classes 9 to 12, has been marked as surplus.

Similarly, in Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Katni, students from both 11th and 12th grade are currently studying Sanskrit. However, the position for a senior secondary Sanskrit teacher has been eliminated at this school. Consequently, Dinesh Kumar Tiwari, a Sanskrit teacher, has now been declared surplus.

In another case, teacher Asma, who is assigned to teach geography at Lakshmiganj School, is also facing the same issue, as her position is currently displayed as zero on the portal, placing her in the surplus category.

The positions for Sanskrit and geography teachers are being shown as zero during the surplus counselling process. We are working on improving and updating the portal. NK Ahirwar DEO, Bhopal