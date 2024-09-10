Madhya Pradesh Guest Teachers Holds Massive Protest In Bhopal, Demand Regularisation; Reminds Shivraj's Promise (WATCH)

More than 8 thousand guest teachers staged protests at Ambedkar Maidan in Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than eight thousand guest teachers from across the state gathered at the state capital on Tuesday and staged protests at Ambedkar Maidan. The guest teachers announced that they will conduct Tiranga Yatra, and gherao the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence, if their demands were not fulfilled.

The protest was organised under the banner of Guest Teachers Federation, Madhya Pradesh.

According to information, their five major demands include regularisation of jobs, 10 marks to be included in Guest Teacher Score Card for experience, teachers to be given second chance if they secure less than 30%, conduct a separate departmental eligibility test for recruitment, and implement annual contract in session 2024 - 2025.

#WATCH | Guest Teachers Gather In Large Number At Ambedkar Nagar In Bhopal, Protests Over Unfulfilled Demands Like Regularisation#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/KU7pYJ3G35 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 10, 2024

During the protest, the State President of the Guest Teachers Federation Sunil Singh Parihar stated that Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had claimed a year ago in Panchayat that the guest teacher will be given permanent posts and they will be entitled to better pay scale.

Moreover, the guest teachers alleged that it has been over nine months and they still await their demands to be fulfilled.

Outraged, the protestors threatened the officials that if their demands were still not fulfilled, they will take out the Tiranga Yatra and siege the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav house. In view of this, the police have barricaded around Ambedkar Park. A large number of police forces are also present with water cannons to avoid the mishap.