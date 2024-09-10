 Madhya Pradesh Guest Teachers Holds Massive Protest In Bhopal, Demand Regularisation; Reminds Shivraj's Promise (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Guest Teachers Holds Massive Protest In Bhopal, Demand Regularisation; Reminds Shivraj's Promise (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh Guest Teachers Holds Massive Protest In Bhopal, Demand Regularisation; Reminds Shivraj's Promise (WATCH)

State President of the Guest Teachers Federation Sunil Singh Parihar stated that Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had claimed a year ago in Panchayat that the guest teacher will become the permanent and receive the same pay scale as Guruji.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
More than 8 thousand guest teachers staged protests at Ambedkar Maidan in Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than eight thousand guest teachers from across the state gathered at the state capital on Tuesday and staged protests at Ambedkar Maidan. The guest teachers announced that they will conduct Tiranga Yatra, and gherao the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence, if their demands were not fulfilled. 

The protest was organised under the banner of Guest Teachers Federation, Madhya Pradesh.

According to information, their five major demands include regularisation of jobs, 10 marks to be included in Guest Teacher Score Card for experience, teachers to be given second chance if they secure less than 30%, conduct a separate departmental eligibility test for recruitment, and implement annual contract in session 2024 - 2025. 

Read Also
MP Govt School Principal Accused Of Demanding Sexual Favours From Guest Teacher In Exchange Of...
article-image

During the protest, the State President of the Guest Teachers Federation Sunil Singh Parihar stated that Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had claimed a year ago in Panchayat that the guest teacher will be given permanent posts and they will be entitled to better pay scale.

FPJ Shorts
Reem Sameer Resumes Laughter Chef Shoot After Tragic Accident, Says, ‘Show Must Go On’
Reem Sameer Resumes Laughter Chef Shoot After Tragic Accident, Says, ‘Show Must Go On’
Mumbai: Suspended Cops Yet To Face FIR After Allegedly Planting Drugs On Innocent Man, Legal Experts Demand Action; Watch Video
Mumbai: Suspended Cops Yet To Face FIR After Allegedly Planting Drugs On Innocent Man, Legal Experts Demand Action; Watch Video
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 3115 Positions; Deadline September 24
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 3115 Positions; Deadline September 24
The Western Carriers IPO: ₹500 Crore Public Issue Opens On September 13; Know Everything About It
The Western Carriers IPO: ₹500 Crore Public Issue Opens On September 13; Know Everything About It

Moreover, the guest teachers alleged that it has been over nine months and they still await their demands to be fulfilled.

Read Also
VIDEO: Man & Sons Axe Nephew To Death Over 'Prolonged Use' Of Govt Tap For Filling Water Tank
article-image

Outraged, the protestors threatened the officials that if their demands were still not fulfilled, they will take out the Tiranga Yatra and siege the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav house. In view of this, the police have barricaded around Ambedkar Park. A large number of police forces are also present with water cannons to avoid the mishap. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Jharna'-Like Water Gushes Out Of AC Duct In Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express; Video...

'Jharna'-Like Water Gushes Out Of AC Duct In Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express; Video...

WATCH: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Promises To Purchase Soybean At MSP

WATCH: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Promises To Purchase Soybean At MSP

Madhya Pradesh Guest Teachers Holds Massive Protest In Bhopal, Demand Regularisation; Reminds...

Madhya Pradesh Guest Teachers Holds Massive Protest In Bhopal, Demand Regularisation; Reminds...

Jackal Pounces On Two Men Sitting Casually In Residential Area Of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore; CCTV...

Jackal Pounces On Two Men Sitting Casually In Residential Area Of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore; CCTV...

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Nod To ₹614 Cr For Kshipra; Special Cleanliness Campaign On PM Modi's...

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Nod To ₹614 Cr For Kshipra; Special Cleanliness Campaign On PM Modi's...