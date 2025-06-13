Madhya Pradesh: Sahara Directors Skip EOW Summon, Cite Illness, Travel | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned senior officials of the Sahara Group in connection with a land deal case where property worth ₹1000 crore was allegedly sold for just Rs 120 crore. However, key directors avoided appearing for questioning, citing health and travel reasons, officials said on Friday.

As per EOW, Sahara Group sold high-value land in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar and Katni for a fraction of its worth. Following Supreme Court directions, top Sahara officials were called in to record their statements.

Three company officers had earlier appeared before EOW. In their statements, they claimed they signed land-related documents under instructions from company directors. They denied knowledge of the undervalued sales or the diversion of proceeds into a different account instead of the designated joint SEBI-Court account.

Directors JB Roy and OP Srivastava were summoned for questioning on Monday and Tuesday. In response, both sent emails declining appearance. JB Roy cited serious illness and ongoing treatment in Dubai and Singapore.

OP Srivastava claimed he received the notice on the day of questioning and was out of the Lucknow headquarters, making attendance impossible. EOW officials said fresh dates for their questioning in Bhopal will now be issued.