New Advanced Laparoscopic Machine Installed In Bhopal's BMHRC; To Offer Free Complex Surgeries For Gas Victims

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An advanced laparoscopic machine was inaugurated in the gastro surgery department of Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) to improve the quality of treatment and provide more comfort to patients.

The new equipment will allow doctors to perform complex surgeries with more ease and help reduce pain for patients during recovery.

Earlier, the hospital was already performing regular surgeries such as hernia, appendix, gall bladder, and intestine operations. Now, with the help of this new laparoscopic machine, the hospital can also carry out bariatric surgery, liver surgery, fundoplication surgery, and complicated intestinal procedures.

These surgeries are less invasive and help patients recover faster with fewer complications.

Dr. Manisha Srivastava, Director In-Charge of BMHRC, said, “With the addition of this new machine, patients will now receive even better treatment. The special thing is that while private hospitals charge lakhs of rupees for surgeries like bariatric and fundoplication, we are offering them free of cost for gas victims. Also, surgeries done with this machine can be recorded, which helps in learning and future research.”

This is a big step for the hospital as it brings advanced healthcare within reach of the common people, especially those who are gas tragedy survivors and need affordable medical support.