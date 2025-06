Bhopal Power Cut June 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chitansh College, Arera Colony & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a scheduled power cut in several areas of Bhopal on 14 June 2025 (Friday) due to construction and maintenance work.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly.

Here are the affected areas and timings:

Arera Colony (11 No., E-6, E-7), Chitansh College and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Reason: Construction work

Paryavaran Parisar, Pollution Control Board, EPCO, Globe Garden and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Maintenance work

Misrod Gaon, Coral Cottage, Misrod Thana, Coral Wood, BDA Colony (LIG, MIG, HIG) and nearby areas

Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Maintenance work

Lakshman Nagar, Nirmal Nursery, Old Dairy Farm, Vridh Ashram, Sharda Nagar, Mithi Govindram School, Sant Hirdaram College, F-Ward, One Tree Hills and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Reason: Maintenance work

Meenakshi Apartment, Diamond Shadi Hall, Royal Apartment, Collector Office, Jain Mandir, Housing Board Colony, Classic Apartment and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Maintenance work

Jeevan Dhara Hospital, Rajeev Nagar B & C Sector, Vardhman Green City, Jheel Nagar, Geet Bangla, Bhawani Dham, Housing Board Extension and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Maintenance work

Unihomes Colony, Kakaria, Inayatpur, Kidzee School, Semri, Imliya, Dehrikala, Suraiya Nagar, Amravat and nearby areas

Time: 9:30 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Maintenance and RDSS work

Please stay prepared and take necessary steps during the power cut hours.