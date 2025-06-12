Bhopal: Tulsi Nagar Smart City Building Height To Be Raised From Four To Five Storeys |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh carried out surprise inspections across the city to review work under Smart City developments, health facilities and infrastructure projects.

During visit to Tulsi Nagar, the collector inspected the Smart City multi-purpose building and directed officials to raise its height from four to five storeys.

He also stressed the need for expanding parking facilities in the surrounding area. Smart City CEO Anju Arun Kumar and other officials also accompanied the collector during the inspection.

Singh also visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Civil Dispensary and Sanjeevani Clinic in Suraj Nagar, where he noted a daily OPD average of 50 and 12+ available tests. The collector directed the CMHO to send a proposal for posting additional doctors and staff.

In Barkhedi Bajyafta, Singh inspected a poly-house operated under the Protected Farming Scheme. While inspecting the under-construction Tehsil Huzur building in Lalghati, the collector instructed officials to complete it within deadline. He also directed to ensure parking for 50 cars and 200 two-wheelers.

Collector spots beggars on road

While heading towards Huzur Tehsil, on spotting a group of women begging at Lalghati intersection, the collector instructed officials to send the beggars to rehabilitation centers. He warned that strict action will be taken against those objecting to going to the rehabilitation center.