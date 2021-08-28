Madhya Pradesh: Sagar man who crossed into Pakistan will return after 23 years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man who inadvertently crossed into Pakistan 23 years ago is all set to return to his native village in Sagar district on August 30. He will be released and handed over to India by Pakistan at AttariBorder.

The man Prahlad Singh Rajput, had gone missing from Ghoshi-patti village of Gourjhmar block, when he was just 33 years old.

Rajput’s younger brother Veer Singh said that his brother was mentally challenged when he went missing in 1998. The family members searched for him but he was not found. They later lodged a missing person complaint, but police too failed to search him.

In 2015, the police approached Rajput’s family and informed them he was lodged at a jail in Pakistan.

Subsequently, the family members started approaching police and administration to bring Rajput back home, but to no avail.

But, the family members keep pursuing the police and administration.

Superintendent of police (SP), Sagar, Atul Singh said that Pakistan government had sent a list 14 mentally challenged persons who accidently crossed the border from India. “Rajput’s name was among 14 persons,” he said.

He further said that he came to know Rajput’s file while he was clearing the pending cases. “We approached the external affairs ministry and sent all requisite documents. All processes have been completed. He will be released by Pakistan at Attari Border. His family is going to receive him,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 02:17 PM IST