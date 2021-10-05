e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:05 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Ruckus in governor’s function in Dindori

The state governor Mangubhai C Patel had reached here to felicitate the beneficiaries of the government scheme in Chanda area of the district.
FP News Service
Congress MLA Omkar Singh addressing people from podium |

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Omkar Singh created a ruckus at a governor’s function in Dindori on Tuesday.

In the function, the Congress MLA said, “If the Rajya Sabha MP can give her speech, then I am the elected representative of this area. I should also get a chance to speak.”

In the meantime, Dindori Collector Ratnakar Jha tried to stop the MLA. But when the MLA was constantly speaking from the stage, then the Collector Jha switched off the button of the mike.

As soon as the mike got off, the MLA irked and started shouting in front of the Governor. At the same time, supporters of the MLA standing there started chanting slogans. After that the BJP workers also started shouting and clashed with the Congress workers.

Nonetheless, the police took action and removed the workers from the function.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:05 PM IST
